Delhi: 3 dead, 3 injured in truck-auto rickshaw crash
What's the story
A tragic accident in Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Sunday morning left three dead and three others injured. The incident took place at around 3:20am when a truck crashed into a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw. The auto-rickshaw was carrying workers who were installing CCTV cameras for the Delhi Traffic Police on Road Number 13.
Investigation underway
Details of deceased and injured persons
The deceased have been identified as Suraj (34), a human resources manager involved in the CCTV installation project, and two residents of Sangam Vihar, Umesh (23) and Praveen (35).
The injured are Aakash (20), Anup (26), and Khem Singh (40).
Sudhir, another person present during the accident, escaped unharmed.
The truck driver fled the scene after the crash.
Driver search
Truck driver yet to be identified
The truck involved in the accident was found abandoned at the scene. Its owner has been identified as Sagar Bhadana from Khakri village, Faridabad.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Vineet Kumar said, "The identification of the errant driver is being ascertained, and police teams are trying to nab him."
The vehicles involved in the crash have been impounded for further investigation.