'120 Bahadur' to hit Amazon Prime Video on January 16
What's the story
The historical war drama, 120 Bahadur, featuring Farhan Akhtar, is all set for its digital premiere. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video from January 16, 2026, reported OTTPlay. This comes nearly two months after its theatrical release on November 21, 2025. Despite being one of the most anticipated films of 2025, it failed to impress at the box office with earnings close to ₹20cr during its run.
Story
'120 Bahadur' is based on true events
Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the military drama set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China conflict. The film was shot on location in Ladakh, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. It follows the heroic journey of Major Bhati PVC and his brave soldiers from Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought at Rezang La on November 18, 1962.
Box office performance
'120 Bahadur' struggled at the box office
The film, directed by Razneesh Ghai, also stars Raashi Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, and Ankit Siwach in key roles. It earned around ₹18.28cr net in India, according to Sacnilk. Akhtar is next set to direct the gritty action drama, Don 3. First announced in 2023, the film has faced several delays and has yet to go on floors.