The film was released in November

'120 Bahadur' to hit Amazon Prime Video on January 16

By Isha Sharma 12:34 pm Jan 11, 202612:34 pm

What's the story

The historical war drama, 120 Bahadur, featuring Farhan Akhtar, is all set for its digital premiere. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video from January 16, 2026, reported OTTPlay. This comes nearly two months after its theatrical release on November 21, 2025. Despite being one of the most anticipated films of 2025, it failed to impress at the box office with earnings close to ₹20cr during its run.