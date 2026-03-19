'19 Kids and Counting' star Joseph Duggar arrested for molestation

Duggar is currently in an Arkansas jail

Duggar was taken into custody by Tontitown police on March 18, 2026, after the victim's father confronted him. He reportedly admitted what happened to both the father and detectives.

Duggar is currently in an Arkansas jail, waiting to be sent to Florida for further legal action.

This comes just a few years after his brother Josh was convicted for child sexual abuse material in 2021, putting even more scrutiny on the Duggar family's controversial beliefs and public image.