'19 Kids and Counting' star Joseph Duggar arrested for molestation
Joseph Duggar, known from TLC's 19 Kids and Counting, has been arrested on charges of molesting a minor during a 2020 family trip in Florida.
The victim, who was 9 at the time of the 2020 incident, said Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap and manipulated her underwear under a blanket.
She shared that the abuse stopped only after he apologized.
Duggar is currently in an Arkansas jail
Duggar was taken into custody by Tontitown police on March 18, 2026, after the victim's father confronted him. He reportedly admitted what happened to both the father and detectives.
Duggar is currently in an Arkansas jail, waiting to be sent to Florida for further legal action.
This comes just a few years after his brother Josh was convicted for child sexual abuse material in 2021, putting even more scrutiny on the Duggar family's controversial beliefs and public image.