Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson reunite for Netflix documentary series

Former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are set to star in a new three-part documentary series on Netflix . The show will feature the singers on a road trip across America, described as a "spontaneous adventure" filled with "reconnection, exploration, and a lot of laughter." The series aims to provide fans with an intimate look into the lives of these two private former members of One Direction.

Series details Series to cover life, love, loss discussions The documentary series will delve into Malik and Tomlinson's personal lives, with discussions on topics such as life, love, loss, and fatherhood. The show is directed by Nicola Marsh and produced by Campfire Studios. It comes after the death of their former bandmate Liam Payne in October 2024 at age 31.

Career updates Their solo careers are blossoming Both Malik and Tomlinson have been busy with their solo careers this year. Malik recently announced a Las Vegas residency for January 2026, while Tomlinson is gearing up for a world arena tour in support of his third studio album How Did I Get Here? The tour will kick off next summer. In 2024, Malik released his fourth album Room Under the Stairs and went on his first-ever headlining tour Stairway to the Sky.