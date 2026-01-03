When, where to watch Josh Brolin's 'Weapons' on OTT

Weapons is set in the fictional town of Maybrook, where the sudden disappearance of 17 children on a Wednesday morning sends shockwaves through the community. The story follows Garner's character, a school teacher who finds herself at the center of allegations as questions arise about these mysterious disappearances. The film also features Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan in supporting roles.

Box office triumph

'Weapons' was a major box office success

Weapons was a major box office success, reportedly earning $269.1 million. The film's commercial success can be attributed to its intriguing storyline and strong performances. It was sold to production house New Line for an overall sum of a jaw-dropping $38 million after a bidding war between New Line and Universal, per Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, Ryan Coogler's Sinners is the highest-grossing horror film of 2025, having collected $366.7 million worldwide.