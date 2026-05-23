Cannes Un Certain Regard winners: Austria's 'Everytime' bags top prize
What's the story
Austrian filmmaker Sandra Wollner has bagged the Un Certain Regard Prize for her film, Everytime, at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. It tells the story of a family grappling with loss after the eldest daughter's night out with her boyfriend ends tragically on the eve of a family holiday. A year later, her mother and younger sister embark on a trip to Tenerife with her boyfriend, where they confront issues of blame and forgiveness.
Other winners
Other winners in Un Certain Regard section
Nepalese director Abinash Bikram Shah's Elephants in the Fog received the Jury Prize, while Louis Clichy's animated film Iron Boy (acquired by Sony Pictures Classics) won the Special Jury Prize. Bradley Fiomona Dembeasset was awarded Best Actor for his role in Rafiki Fariala's Congo Boy, where he plays a teenage Congolese refugee living alone in the Central African Republic.
Acting accolades
Best Actress award shared by 3 actors
The Best Actress award was shared by Marina De Tavira, Daniela Marin Navarro, and Mariangel Villegas for their performances in Valentina Maurel's Forever Your Maternal Animal. It follows a woman returning to Costa Rica after years in Europe, only to find her family drifting apart. This year's Un Certain Regard jury was chaired by French actor Leila Bekhti and included members such as Senegalese producer Angele Diabang, Lebanese composer Khaled Mouzanar, French filmmaker Thomas Cailley, and Italian director Laura Samani.