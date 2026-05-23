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Cannes Un Certain Regard winners: Austria's 'Everytime' bags top prize

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:50 pm May 23, 202612:50 pm

What's the story

Austrian filmmaker Sandra Wollner has bagged the Un Certain Regard Prize for her film, Everytime, at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. It tells the story of a family grappling with loss after the eldest daughter's night out with her boyfriend ends tragically on the eve of a family holiday. A year later, her mother and younger sister embark on a trip to Tenerife with her boyfriend, where they confront issues of blame and forgiveness.