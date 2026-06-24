'3 Idiots' sequel to have same characters 20yrs later: Hirani

Character development

Hirani explains the concept of upcoming sequel

Hirani said, "It's all the same characters; all of them are the same characters. It's like a time leap, like 'What are they doing now?' It's 3 Idiots 20 years later." "So what's happened is that these characters have grown older. They are not in college anymore, they are in their professions, married, with kids, and now we see what happens in their lives."