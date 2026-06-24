'3 Idiots' sequel to have same characters 20yrs later: Hirani
What's the story
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently confirmed that the sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots, will feature the same characters as in the original. In an interview with Variety India, he revealed that he is currently working on an early draft of the script with co-writer Abhijat Joshi. The film will explore what these characters are doing two decades later in their lives and careers.
Character development
Hirani explains the concept of upcoming sequel
Hirani said, "It's all the same characters; all of them are the same characters. It's like a time leap, like 'What are they doing now?' It's 3 Idiots 20 years later." "So what's happened is that these characters have grown older. They are not in college anymore, they are in their professions, married, with kids, and now we see what happens in their lives."
Cinema evolution
Cinema is now more accessible, said Hirani
Hirani also spoke about how learning cinema has become easier with advancements in technology. He noted that unlike earlier times when one had to go to an institute or assist someone to learn, now everything can be done on a phone. "You can edit, put music on the phone, just get a bunch of friends and you can do it."
Script hunt
Hirani open to exploring different genres
Despite his successful career, Hirani revealed that he is always on the lookout for good scripts. He said, "People think I'm writing myself, but the reality is I'm actually constantly hunting for scripts, books." The director also expressed openness to exploring different genres like horror-comedy or thriller if he comes across a compelling script.
New venture
Web series debut is in the pipeline
Meanwhile, Hirani is all set to make his digital debut with the web series Pritam and Pedro, directed by Avinash Arun. The show will also mark his son Vir's acting debut. The series features Arshad Warsi alongside Vir, and the show will hit JioHotstar on July 3.