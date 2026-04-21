Brazilian beauty queen, 31, dies of heart attack
What's the story
Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel, a 31-year-old beauty queen from Brazil, died of a heart attack just days before her scheduled participation in a prestigious pageant. The model was found unresponsive at her home in southern Brazil on Saturday night, April 18, with emergency responders reportedly attempting to revive her for over an hour without success. Fiel is survived by her husband and son.
Career
Fiel had no known history of health problems
Fiel was preparing for a new beauty contest scheduled for the end of this month. She had no known history of health problems, per The Sun. Last year, she was crowned Miss Londrina and finished as the runner-up in the 2025/26 edition of Miss Sarandi. Vitor Tavares, the organizer of the upcoming contest, paid tribute to her on social media, describing her as "a committed, dedicated young woman."
Emotional tribute
She had already prepared her looks for the competition
Tavares further revealed that he had met Fiel in person late last year and was impressed by her dedication to the pageant. "From that moment, it was clear how seriously she took this dream," he wrote. He also shared that she had already prepared her looks for the competition on April 29 and had been rehearsing and interviewing for it.
Community loss
Fiel owned a beauty salon in Sarandi
Tavares expressed disbelief at the sudden loss of "someone so full of life, dreams, and goals." "It is very difficult to accept such an early loss of, someone so full of life, dreams, and goals. A young woman with such a beautiful future ahead of her," he said. Fiel owned a beauty salon in Sarandi and was trained in aesthetics.