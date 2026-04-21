Brazilian beauty queen, 31, dies of heart attack 

Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel, a 31-year-old beauty queen from Brazil, died of a heart attack just days before her scheduled participation in a prestigious pageant. The model was found unresponsive at her home in southern Brazil on Saturday night, April 18, with emergency responders reportedly attempting to revive her for over an hour without success. Fiel is survived by her husband and son.

Career Fiel had no known history of health problems Fiel was preparing for a new beauty contest scheduled for the end of this month. She had no known history of health problems, per The Sun. Last year, she was crowned Miss Londrina and finished as the runner-up in the 2025/26 edition of Miss Sarandi. Vitor Tavares, the organizer of the upcoming contest, paid tribute to her on social media, describing her as "a committed, dedicated young woman."

Emotional tribute She had already prepared her looks for the competition Tavares further revealed that he had met Fiel in person late last year and was impressed by her dedication to the pageant. "From that moment, it was clear how seriously she took this dream," he wrote. He also shared that she had already prepared her looks for the competition on April 29 and had been rehearsing and interviewing for it.

Advertisement