Little-known facts that made 'Family Ties' iconic

Family Ties was a much-loved sitcom of the '80s, and it won the hearts of many with its depiction of family life. The show centered on the Keaton family and their funny yet touching relationships. While fans loved watching it on screen, many interesting behind-the-scenes facts made it what it was. Here are five fascinating insights into what happened behind the cameras of Family Ties.

#1 Michael J. Fox's unexpected casting Interestingly, Michael J. Fox wasn't the first choice for Alex P. Keaton as he was Canadian and hadn't done much American television at the time. However, when the producers saw his audition, they were so impressed that they decided to cast him, despite initial reservations. It turned out to be a game-changing decision, as Fox's iconic performance earned him widespread acclaim and multiple awards.

#2 Rumors of an off-screen romance According to some reports, Courteney Cox and J. Fox was rumored to be more than just co-stars during the last two seasons of Family Ties, when Cox played Alex's girlfriend, Lauren Miller. Speculation suggested Fox had split from Tracy Pollan and was dating Cox, but both actors denied it. Fox told People in 1987 that he had a great personal relationship with Pollan and a great professional one with Cox.

#3 Theme song evolution The theme song for Family Ties, Without Us, saw several iterations before producers decided on its final version, sung by Johnny Mathis and Deniece Williams. Initially recorded by different artists with different styles, producers were looking for a rendition that perfectly captured both warmth and nostalgia, fitting for a family-centered show such as this one.