5 best Ron Howard family films you can't miss
Ron Howard is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of all time, having directed some of the best films in almost every genre.
However, if there's something particularly special about his vast filmography, it's the family films.
From heartwarming to heartbreaking, Howard's family dramas dealt with complex relationships and dynamics, and struck a chord with audiences everywhere.
Let's take a look at five such films.
'Parenthood': A multigenerational tale
Parenthood perfectly encapsulates what it means to live in a multigenerational family.
Released in 1989, the film highlights the problems and pleasures of raising kids through multiple lenses in one family.
The film's narrative intertwines multiple stories, highlighting how each character deals with their demons, but keeps the family intact.
Its relatable theme makes it a timeless addition to Howard's repertoire.
'Cinderella Man': A story of resilience
Released in 2005, Cinderella Man tells the inspiring story of James J. Braddock, a boxer who makes an unexpected comeback during the Great Depression to support his family.
The film highlights themes of perseverance and determination as Braddock faces numerous obstacles both inside and outside the ring.
Howard's direction brings out the emotional core of this true story, making it an impactful drama about familial love and sacrifice.
'A Beautiful Mind': Genius amidst struggles
Released in 2001, A Beautiful Mind is based on the life of John Nash, a brilliant mathematician battling schizophrenia while maintaining his relationships.
The movie explores Nash's battle with mental illness and its influence on his marriage and career.
With sensitive storytelling and powerful performances, Howard creates a moving story that emphasizes the strength of love and understanding within families.
'The Missing': A Western family drama
Released in 2003, The Missing blends westerns with gripping family drama as it follows Maggie Gilkeson's journey to save her kidnapped daughter with assistance from her estranged father.
Set against rustic landscapes in late nineteenth-century America, this movie delves deep into themes like making peace in tough times while ensuring suspenseful storytelling throughout its runtime under Ron Howard's deft direction.
'Far and Away': An immigrant journey
In 1992's Far And Away starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, two Irish immigrants arrive in America's land rush era in Oklahoma Territory, circa the early twentieth century, to start afresh.
Despite facing the worst of hardships, they remain resolute towards fulfilling their dreams, irrespective of cultural differences or peer pressure faced along the way.
This only strengthens their bond, under the able guidance of none other than Mr. Howard himself!