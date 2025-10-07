Underrated 'Twilight Zone' episodes you need to watch right now
What's the story
Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone was a groundbreaking anthology series that explored the realms of science fiction, fantasy, and psychological thriller. While most episodes are well-known, some hidden gems have been overlooked by mainstream audiences. These episodes offer unique storytelling and thought-provoking themes that are worth revisiting. Here are five such hidden gems from The Twilight Zone that showcase the show's creativity and depth.
#1
'The Obsolete Man' - A powerful critique
The Obsolete Man is a powerful commentary on the value of human life and individuality. In this episode, a librarian is declared obsolete by a totalitarian state. He uses his intelligence to turn the tables on his oppressors. The episode delves into themes of censorship, authoritarianism, and personal worth. It leaves viewers questioning societal norms and the true meaning of progress.
#2
'The Masks' - A haunting tale of transformation
In The Masks, an elderly man forces his greedy relatives to wear masks that reveal their true selves before he dies. As they put on the masks, their inner qualities are revealed surprisingly. This episode explores themes of greed, hypocrisy, and the consequences of one's actions. Its twist ending leaves a lasting impression on viewers.
#3
'A Stop at Willoughby' - A journey to self-discovery
A Stop at Willoughby tells the story of an overworked advertising executive who finds solace in an imaginary town called Willoughby during his train commute home. The peaceful town represents everything he longs for: a simpler life away from corporate pressures. This episode touches on themes like escapism, self-discovery, and the pursuit of happiness beyond material success.
#4
'The Little People' - An exploration of power dynamics
The Little People explores power dynamics when astronaut Adam Grant discovers tiny people living on an alien planet. He initially treats them with kindness but later succumbs to their fear by becoming their god-like ruler instead of liberating them as equals. This episode delves into human nature's darker side when given absolute power over others.
#5
'Living Doll' - A chilling tale of technology gone wrong
Living Doll presents us with Talky Tina, a seemingly innocent doll with sinister intentions towards her owner, Erich Streator. He mistreats those around him, including his family members, who try to warn him about Tina's true nature. This chilling tale raises questions about technology's potential consequences when misused or misunderstood, ultimately leading to unexpected outcomes for all involved parties.