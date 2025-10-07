Underrated 'Twilight Zone' episodes you need to watch right now

Rod Serling's The Twilight Zone was a groundbreaking anthology series that explored the realms of science fiction, fantasy, and psychological thriller. While most episodes are well-known, some hidden gems have been overlooked by mainstream audiences. These episodes offer unique storytelling and thought-provoking themes that are worth revisiting. Here are five such hidden gems from The Twilight Zone that showcase the show's creativity and depth.

#1 'The Obsolete Man' - A powerful critique The Obsolete Man is a powerful commentary on the value of human life and individuality. In this episode, a librarian is declared obsolete by a totalitarian state. He uses his intelligence to turn the tables on his oppressors. The episode delves into themes of censorship, authoritarianism, and personal worth. It leaves viewers questioning societal norms and the true meaning of progress.

#2 'The Masks' - A haunting tale of transformation In The Masks, an elderly man forces his greedy relatives to wear masks that reveal their true selves before he dies. As they put on the masks, their inner qualities are revealed surprisingly. This episode explores themes of greed, hypocrisy, and the consequences of one's actions. Its twist ending leaves a lasting impression on viewers.

#3 'A Stop at Willoughby' - A journey to self-discovery A Stop at Willoughby tells the story of an overworked advertising executive who finds solace in an imaginary town called Willoughby during his train commute home. The peaceful town represents everything he longs for: a simpler life away from corporate pressures. This episode touches on themes like escapism, self-discovery, and the pursuit of happiness beyond material success.

#4 'The Little People' - An exploration of power dynamics The Little People explores power dynamics when astronaut Adam Grant discovers tiny people living on an alien planet. He initially treats them with kindness but later succumbs to their fear by becoming their god-like ruler instead of liberating them as equals. This episode delves into human nature's darker side when given absolute power over others.