5 times Glenn Close dominated the screen with her talent

If anyone has defined versatility in the cinematic world, it's Glenn Close. The celebrated actor has done it all over the years, and she's done it remarkably well. From heartwarming to mind-numbing, Close has played all kinds of characters and left an indelible mark on the film industry. Here are five iconic roles that show just how much she has contributed to cinema.

Complex character 'Fatal Attraction' as Alex Forrest In Fatal Attraction, Close played Alex Forrest, a role that became the very definition of obsession and intensity. Her portrayal of Alex was both chilling and compelling, earning Close a nomination for Best Actress at the Academy Awards. The film's success underlined Close's ability to explore complex psychological landscapes, making it one of her most memorable performances.

Intriguing role 'Dangerous Liaisons' as Marquise de Merteuil In Dangerous Liaisons, Close portrayed Marquise de Merteuil, a scheming aristocrat in pre-revolutionary France. Her performance was praised for its sophistication and depth, nailing the character's manipulative traits to a T. This role solidified her place further as an actor who could deliver stunning performances in period dramas.

Iconic villain '101 Dalmatians' as Cruella de Vil Disney's live-action adaptation of 101 Dalmatians saw Close bring the iconic villain Cruella de Vil to life. Close was flamboyant and menacing in equal measure, summoning the spirit of one of Disney's most notorious characters. The movie highlighted how Close was the perfect choice to transition from dramatic roles to more playful yet sinister characters.

Transformative performance 'Albert Nobbs' as Albert Nobbs In Albert Nobbs, Close gave a transformative performance as Albert Nobbs, a woman living as a man in 19th-century Ireland. The role demanded an immense amount of dedication and skill, and earned Close another Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. This performance proved Close's commitment to challenging roles that push the boundaries.