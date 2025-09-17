Jennifer Connelly's 5 most iconic roles that define her career

Jennifer Connelly is an acclaimed actor who has given us some unforgettable performances over the years. Known for her versatility and depth, Connelly has played a variety of characters, leaving audiences in awe. From the drama to the thrills, the actor's filmography is a testament to her talent and her love for her craft. Here are five iconic roles that define her stunning journey.

#1 'A Beautiful Mind' as Alicia Nash In the psychological movie A Beautiful Mind, Connelly played the role of the supportive wife of mathematician John Nash. Her portrayal earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. The film explores the complexities of mental illness and relationships, and Connelly's performance adds emotional depth and authenticity to the narrative.

#2 'Requiem for a Dream' as Marion Silver In Requiem for a Dream, Connelly tackled the difficult role of Marion Silver. The movie explores themes of addiction and despair, with Connelly giving a raw and intense performance. Her portrayal encapsulates the struggles of people fighting their own demons, making it one of her most powerful roles.

#3 'Labyrinth' as Sarah Williams Connelly starred as Sarah Williams in the fantasy film Labyrinth. Portraying a young girl navigating a magical maze to rescue her brother from the Goblin King, she brought charm and determination to the character. This role was one of her early successes in Hollywood and is still adored by fans.

#4 'House of Sand and Fog' as Kathy Nicolo In House of Sand and Fog, Connelly gave a heart-wrenching performance as Kathy Nicolo. She gets caught up in a painful legal battle for the ownership of her home. Connelly's performance was widely praised for its emotional resonance and the layers she added to the character. The story explores deep themes of loss, identity, and the pursuit of justice, making it a classic in her career.