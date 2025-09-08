Keanu Reeves roles you probably missed but need to watch

Keanu Reeves , as we know, is a man of many talents. The acclaimed actor has played a variety of roles in his decades-long career. While most of you would know him from hits such as The Matrix and John Wick , many roles wouldn't have gotten as much attention but are just as impressive. Here are five of them.

#1 'A Scanner Darkly': A unique sci-fi experience In A Scanner Darkly, Reeves plays Bob Arctor, an undercover agent in a dystopian future where surveillance is everywhere. The film employs rotoscope animation to develop a unique visual style, giving further depth to the narrative. Reeves's performance as Arctor captures the character's internal conflict and struggle with identity, making it one of the best performances in his career.

#2 'The Gift': A supernatural thriller In The Gift, Reeves plays the role of a violent husband accused of murder, Donnie Barksdale. This supernatural thriller gives Reeves the opportunity to delve into darker themes and demonstrate his capability to portray complex emotions. Not only does his performance lend tension and intrigue to the film's mysterious plot, but it also highlights his range as an actor.

#3 'My Own Private Idaho': A cult classic In My Own Private Idaho, Reeves stars as Scott Favor, one of the two friends attempting to deal with life on the streets. With an unusual narrative style, the film deals with themes of friendship and self-discovery. Reeves' Scott is compelling and nuanced, and plays an important part in making this film a cult classic.

#4 'Constantine': An unconventional hero In Constantine, Reeves has portrayed the character of John Constantine, a cynical detective with supernatural powers, who fights dark forces from another realm. The film mixes elements of fantasy while highlighting the moral ambiguity of Constantine. Reeves adds the much-needed depth to this unconventional hero with his understated yet impactful performance.