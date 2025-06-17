5 Richard Curtis movies that prove he's the rom-com king
What's the story
Richard Curtis is a master filmmaker, and he's the king of rom-coms.
Curtis's films deal with love, relationships, and the tangled web of emotions that make us human.
From his knack for storytelling to creating unforgettable characters, Curtis has directed some of the best romance movies of all time.
Let's take a look at five of them.
Ensemble cast
'Love Actually': A holiday classic
Love Actually is a classic that intertwines multiple love stories, all set during the holiday season.
Starring the likes of Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson, the movie features an ensemble cast playing multiple characters, all dealing with love in its many forms.
The movie's format allows viewers to enjoy a variety of perspectives on romance, making it a favorite holiday classic.
Unique concept
'About Time': A time-travel romance
About Time perfectly blends romance with a pinch of science fiction with its time-traveling theme.
The plot revolves around Tim Lake, played by Domhnall Gleeson, who learns he can time-travel to amend his past mistakes.
The quirky idea gives the story a dimension as Tim learns important lessons about life and love.
He attempts to win over Mary, played by Rachel McAdams.
Iconic setting
'Notting Hill': Love across social classes
Set in the charmingly beautiful Notting Hill neighborhood of London, this film narrates the story of an ordinary bookseller, William Thacker, who falls for a famous actor, Anna Scott.
Played by Grant and Julia Roberts, respectively, their chemistry brings warmth to this tale of unexpected romance across social classes.
Musical journey
'The Boat That Rocked': Love on airwaves
Though not a typical love story, The Boat That Rocked (aka Pirate Radio) touches on passion for music and love between radio DJs on a pirate ship illegally broadcasting rock music in 1960s Britain.
With a humorous touch, the film captures the essence of how a common interest can bring people closer even in the toughest of situations.
Rom-com
'Four Weddings and a Funeral': Fate brings lovers together eventually
Four Weddings and a Funeral is a beloved British romantic comedy written by Curtis.
It stars Grant as charming Charles and Andie MacDowell as Carrie, the American who captures his heart.
Though their paths keep crossing, the timing is always off—until fate intervenes.
Through five unforgettable encounters, love finally triumphs. With its witty dialogue and stellar ensemble cast, the film remains one of the most iconic rom-coms of the 1990s.