How 'Modern Family' redefined the American family 

Modern Family has been a favorite TV show, mostly because of how relatable it is. The series gives a funny yet poignant glimpse into American life, covering all the things that most of us can relate to. With its characters and storylines, Modern Family embodies the changing face of families and trends in America. Here are five times the show captured the spirit of America.

Diversity Blending diverse families The show has a blended family with different backgrounds, highlighting America's melting pot culture. By including characters from various ethnicities and walks of life, Modern Family shows how diverse families can come together to form a cohesive unit. This representation is similar to the multicultural fabric of American society, where acceptance and understanding are paramount among different communities.

Parenthood Embracing change in parenthood In Modern Family, parents tackle modern-day challenges while bringing up their kids. The series shows how parenting styles have changed over the years, in accordance with the transition of societal norms and technology's influence on family life. The portrayal strikes a chord with many American families who deal with the same problems while adjusting to new-age parenting rules.

Traditions Celebrating holidays together The show also has episodes based on holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas, showing how these occasions bring families together across America. By concentrating on common traditions and celebratory get-togethers, Modern Family encapsulates the spirit of togetherness that these events create among near and dear ones across the nation.

Work-life balance Balancing work and home life In Modern Family, the characters are usually seen struggling to juggle their jobs with their families. This is a common problem for most Americans who are trying to strike the right balance between work and home. From busy careers to hectic homes, it's a picture in most households across the country where people are managing both at the same time, hoping to achieve a work-life balance.