'Schitt's Creek': 5 ways it captures the American spirit

Popular television series, Schitt's Creek, has won hearts everywhere with its perfect mix of humor and heart. However, as the show progresses, we realize that the small town often embodies the quintessential American spirit through its characters and stories. From resilience to community support, Schitt's Creek shows viewers how values resonate deeply with American culture. Here are five such instances.

#1 Resilience in adversity The Rose family's journey from wealth to living in a small town speaks of resilience. Despite losing their fortune, they make the best of what they have with determination. This mirrors the American value of perseverance in the face of adversity, emphasizing how one can rebuild their life through hard work and adaptability.

#2 Community support and togetherness The residents of Schitt's Creek also show how strong the community can be. Be it rallying around for town events or standing by each other during personal challenges, this togetherness is an integral part of American life. The show reinforces how communities can be a source of strength and support.

#3 Pursuit of dreams What we loved about the series was the fact that characters like David and Alexis never gave up on their dreams, despite all the problems. David opened his own store while Alexis set off on her own career path. Their journeys perfectly reflected the American ideal that anyone can achieve success, provided they have dedication and ambition.

#4 Embracing change In Schitt's Creek, the characters constantly face and adapt to the new reality, be it changing lifestyles or how relationships grow. This adaptability also showcases a mindset that Americans hold so dearly, that of embracing change, which unlocks innovation and progress. The show demonstrates how staring change in the eye and welcoming it with open arms can only bring you growth and new opportunities, showcasing an American spirit of being flexible and forward-looking.