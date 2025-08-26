5 underrated Peter Bogdanovich comedies you need to watch

Celebrated filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich is known for his contributions to cinema. While some of his films received great acclaim, some are underrated gems in the comedy genre. Here are five lesser-known comic works by Bogdanovich that deserve due recognition. They highlight his storytelling style and the knack of mixing humor with engaging stories, giving you a delightful experience at the movies.

#1 'What's Up, Doc?' - A classic screwball comedy What's Up, Doc? is a screwball comedy that pays tribute to the 1930s and 1940s classics. This 1972 release comes with a string of comedic misunderstandings and mistaken identities, set against the beautiful San Francisco. The film's fast-paced dialogue and slapstick humor make it an entertaining watch for classic comedy lovers.

#2 'Noises Off' - A hilarious stage-to-screen adaptation Based on Michael Frayn's play of the same name, Noises Off is a behind-the-scenes look at a theatrical production gone awry. Released in 1992, the film captures the chaos and hilarity that ensue as actors struggle to keep their performance together amidst personal conflicts and technical mishaps. With impeccable comedic timing from the entire ensemble cast, it's a must-watch for fans of farcical humor.

#3 'They All Laughed' - A romantic comedy with twists Released in 1981, They All Laughed mixes romance and comedy with the unusual premise of private detectives following cheating spouses. Set in New York City, this film features witty dialogue and charming performances from its cast. Although it had a lukewarm reception at the box office initially, it has since been appreciated for its clever narrative structure.

#4 'The Cat's Meow' - A satirical take on Hollywood history In The Cat's Meow, released in 2001, Bogdanovich presents a satirical take on real-life events surrounding media mogul William Randolph Hearst's yacht party during the 1920s. The film blends historical drama with dark humor as it explores themes of power dynamics within Hollywood circles during that time period, while maintaining an engaging storyline throughout.