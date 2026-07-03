72nd National Film Awards: How to catch the winners live

Live stream

Where to watch the winners' announcement

The winners will be announced in the evening. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will live-stream the announcement on its official X and YouTube channels, allowing viewers across the country to follow the results as they are revealed. Malayalam cinema is in the spotlight, with films like Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys. Other notable contenders include Hindi films Article 370, Srikanth, Chandu Champion; Tamil films Maharaja, Meiyazhagan, and Amaran; as well as Telugu releases Kalki 2898 AD and Devara: Part 1.