72nd National Film Awards: How to catch the winners live
What's the story
The 72nd National Film Awards, honoring films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2024, will be announced on Friday. The selection process was conducted by an 11-member jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj. The awards are expected to be a close contest among several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films across various languages. Here's how you can watch the results live.
Live stream
Where to watch the winners' announcement
The winners will be announced in the evening. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will live-stream the announcement on its official X and YouTube channels, allowing viewers across the country to follow the results as they are revealed. Malayalam cinema is in the spotlight, with films like Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys. Other notable contenders include Hindi films Article 370, Srikanth, Chandu Champion; Tamil films Maharaja, Meiyazhagan, and Amaran; as well as Telugu releases Kalki 2898 AD and Devara: Part 1.
Social media buzz
Mammootty, Allu Arjun, Prithviraj are trending
Ahead of the awards announcement, fans have taken to social media to campaign for their favorite stars. A large section of users is rooting for Mammootty to win Best Actor for his performance in Bramayugam. Similarly, there have been big-time supporters of The Goat Life by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun fans are also confident about his chances.
Film favorites
Other films and songs that have garnered support
Apart from the acting awards, several films and songs have also received strong support online. Fans are hoping for big laurels for Kalki 2898 AD. One post read, "Rooting for Kalki 2898 AD." Fans of Sai Pallavi are also supporting her performance in Amaran. Devara fans are saying the song Ayudha Pooja deserves a National Award and is one of the best musical moments of the year.