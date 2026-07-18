National Film Awards: Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty win big
What's the story
The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday at a press conference in New Delhi. The awards were decided by an 11-member jury headed by filmmaker Jayaraj, who had previously served on the National Film Awards jury in 2012. Movies certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, were considered for the awards.
Winner announcement
Best Actor, Actress awards
Yami Gautam Dhar was awarded Best Actress for her performance in Article 370, while Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the National Award for Best Actor for their roles in Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively.
Shashwat Sachdev clinched Best Music Director for the Hindi film Article 370.
The award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment was given to Kalki 2898 AD.
Other winners
Best Supporting Actor, Actress awards
Sanjay Mishra won Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Bhakshak.
Ropashree Varkady (Mithya) and Sachana Namidass (Maharaja) were named Best Actress in a Supporting Role.
Abhay Jodhpurkar was declared the Best Male Playback Singer, while Vaikom Vijayalakshmi took home the award for Best Female Playback Singer for ARM (Malayalam).
Separately, Best Debut Film of a Director was won by Randeep Hooda for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.
Technical awards
Editing, costume designer, choreography
The Best Editing award went to R Kalaivannan for Amaran, while the Best Costume Designer award was shared by Deepali Noor and Sheetal Sharma for Pushpa: The Rule.
Vijay Ganguly won Best Choreography for Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, and the Best Action Direction award went to Anl Arasu for the Tamil hit Maharaja.
Article 370 won Best Feature Film, Best Director went to Rajkumar Periasamy for Amaran, and Manoj Muntashir bagged Best Lyrics for Jaane Do (Maidaan).
Regional winners
Best films in different languages
Chalchitra Ekhon was declared the Best Bengali Film.
The award for Best Hindi Film went to Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao.
Mithya (Illusion) was named the Best Kannada Film, while Fasil Myhammed's Feminichi Fathima was selected as the Best Malayalam Film.
In Tamil cinema, Dhanush's Raayan took home Best Tamil Film, while Committee Kurrollu won in Telugu cinema.
Other notable winners
Take a look at the winners in non-feature film categories
In the non-feature categories, Sanjeev Shrivastava (Hindi) bagged Best Film Critic.
Best Narrator/Voice Over was claimed by Soundarya Jayachandran for Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs.
Manvir Jasrotia was adjudged the Best Editor for NDA (Hindi), while Edmond Ranson secured Best Cinematography for Life in Loom.
Aanand L Rai picked up the Best Director honor for Statue of Unity - Ekta Ka Prateek.
Best Animation Film went to Touched as Water.