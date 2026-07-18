National Film Awards: Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Mammootty win big

Yami Gautam Dhar was awarded Best Actress for her performance in Article 370, while Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty shared the National Award for Best Actor for their roles in Chandu Champion and Bramayugam, respectively.

Shashwat Sachdev clinched Best Music Director for the Hindi film Article 370.

The award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment was given to Kalki 2898 AD.