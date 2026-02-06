YRF denies promoting 'Mardaani 3' with '800 missing girls' claims

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has denied allegations that the promotional campaign for its latest release, Mardaani 3, deliberately sensationalized a sensitive issue. The controversy erupted when Delhi Police claimed that reports of over 800 people going missing in the capital were being pushed through "paid promotions." Influencers and content creators suggested a link to the film's theme of mass disappearances. In response, a YRF spokesperson told SCREEN, "We strongly deny the accusations floating on social media."

Statement YRF spokesperson's statement The spokesperson added, "Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company founded on the core principles of being highly ethical and transparent." "We have immense trust in our authorities that they will share all facts and truths in due course of time." The controversy began when a PTI report revealed that over 800 people went missing in Delhi during the first 15 days of January 2026.

Police warning Delhi Police issues warning against misleading narratives Soon after, influencers started boosting the news. Delhi Police issued a warning against misleading narratives about missing persons cases, stating that such claims were creating unnecessary fear among residents. The police said preliminary inquiries revealed that several viral posts amplifying the "missing girls" narrative were part of paid promotions. "Creating panic for monetary gains will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against those involved in fear-mongering," the police stated on X (formerly Twitter).

