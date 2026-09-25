Every extra scene in 'Avengers Endgame: Encore' 

The re-release of Avengers: Endgame features several new scenes, including one that alters the film's iconic ending.

In this scene, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) interrupts Steve Rogers (Evans) and Peggy Carter's (Hayley Atwell) romantic dance.

The scene serves as a bridge to Avengers: Doomsday, raising questions about Loki's intentions and Captain America's decision to stay in the past.

The film also includes three new credit sequences.