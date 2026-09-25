Every extra scene in 'Avengers Endgame: Encore'
What's the story
The much-awaited re-release of the 2019 blockbuster Avengers Endgame, titled Avengers Endgame: Encore, hit theaters on Friday. The new version features additional scenes that set up the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) chapter, Avengers: Doomsday. Before the film started, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans also greeted viewers in a special video message, thanking them for watching the film. Here's what you can expect from this re-release.
New additions
New scenes change the ending of original 'Avengers: Endgame'
The re-release of Avengers: Endgame features several new scenes, including one that alters the film's iconic ending.
In this scene, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) interrupts Steve Rogers (Evans) and Peggy Carter's (Hayley Atwell) romantic dance.
The scene serves as a bridge to Avengers: Doomsday, raising questions about Loki's intentions and Captain America's decision to stay in the past.
The film also includes three new credit sequences.
New characters
New credit sequences expand MCU multiverse
One of the new credit sequences features Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in a heavily secured military bunker. Here, he is confronted by an off-screen Doctor Doom, set to be played by Downey Jr.
The scene implies that Doom has captured one of the most powerful Avengers.
Another sequence shows the Time Variance Authority (TVA) discovering a multiverse crisis with Earth-10005 (the Fox X-Men universe) colliding with Earth-1127.
Audio callback
Reimagining of original's post-credit hammering sound
The original Avengers: Endgame did not have a traditional post-credit scene but featured the sound of metal being hammered, a nod to Tony Stark building the Mark I Iron Man suit in a cave in Iron Man (2008).
Avengers Endgame: Encore brings back this sound but with visuals of someone hammering metal and forging a mask; that someone being Victor Von Doom.
Given that both Stark and Doctor Doom will be played by the same actor makes it more interesting.