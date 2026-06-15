'Mast Mahila Mandali': Unique feminist film rewrites rules

Shooting process

How the women felt about shooting on phones

Kadam talked about the process of shooting on smartphones. Feminism in India quoted her as saying, "Many of us had not even used phones apart from calling and messaging. Filmmaking on a phone was new to us." "We did wonder who would want to watch a film about us, our friendships, and our neighborhood. But gradually we realized that we can document our own lives and present them as a wonderful film."