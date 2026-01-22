'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms': Cast reveals character dynamics

Tanzyn Crawford (Tanselle) said her character is puzzled by Dunk's crush, finding his interest kind of unexpected. Meanwhile, Shaun Thomas (Raymun) explained that Raymun feels an instant bond with Dunk during a tough training scene—he really relates to Dunk's gentle way of handling things.

Off-screen chemistry: real-life bonding

Peter Claffey (Dunk) and Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg) hit it off right away, even before filming started.

They spent two months hanging out in Belfast—think arcades and a cinema—so by the time cameras rolled, their friendship felt genuine.

As Claffey put it, "We had two months' prep before we got into it."