'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms's season 2 cast revealed
Game of Thrones fans, get ready—A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is coming back for season 2 in 2027. HBO renewed it before season 1 aired.
The new six-episode story will be based on George RR Martin's The Sworn Sword, and production is underway as of February 2026.
New faces join returning cast
Peter Claffey returns as Ser Duncan the Tall, with Dexter Sol Ansell as his squire Egg.
Showrunner Ira Parker says costs are up thanks to inflation and some tricky drought filming conditions.
New faces include Lucy Boynton as Lady Rohanne Webber, plus Paul Chahidi, Steven Hartley, Mimi Joffroy, Kwaku Mills, and Craig Parkinson.
Where to watch 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms'
Season 2 will air on HBO and stream on Max.
After a strong first season that fans loved, expectations are high for this next adventure set in Martin's epic fantasy world.