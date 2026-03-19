Sony's 'Labubu' movie to be part of 'The Monsters' universe 

Sony Pictures Entertainment and Pop Mart have officially announced a live-action adaptation of Labubu, and it'll be part of The Monsters universe. The project was revealed during the Paris leg of The Monsters global exhibition tour celebrating its 10th anniversary. This film will be a combination of live-action and CGI.

Creative team Paul King and Steven Levenson onboard Paul King, the multi-BAFTA-nominated director of Wonka and Paddington, will direct the film. He will also co-write the script with Steven Levenson. The latter is an award-winning screenwriter and playwright known for Dear Evan Hansen (Tony Award), tick tick... BOOM! (WGA Award nomination), and Fosse/Verdon (Emmy nomination).

Production details Production team and early development status The production team for the Labubu film includes King, Michael Schaefer (The Martian), and Wenxin She (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Wish Dragon). Kasing Lung will serve as an executive producer. The project is still in early development stages.

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