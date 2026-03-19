Sony's 'Labubu' movie to be part of 'The Monsters' universe
What's the story
Sony Pictures Entertainment and Pop Mart have officially announced a live-action adaptation of Labubu, and it'll be part of The Monsters universe. The project was revealed during the Paris leg of The Monsters global exhibition tour celebrating its 10th anniversary. This film will be a combination of live-action and CGI.
Creative team
Paul King and Steven Levenson onboard
Paul King, the multi-BAFTA-nominated director of Wonka and Paddington, will direct the film. He will also co-write the script with Steven Levenson. The latter is an award-winning screenwriter and playwright known for Dear Evan Hansen (Tony Award), tick tick... BOOM! (WGA Award nomination), and Fosse/Verdon (Emmy nomination).
Production details
Production team and early development status
The production team for the Labubu film includes King, Michael Schaefer (The Martian), and Wenxin She (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Wish Dragon). Kasing Lung will serve as an executive producer. The project is still in early development stages.
Background
Who is Kasing Lung?
Lung, who was born in Hong Kong and raised in the Netherlands, first introduced Labubu and The Monsters through a series of picture books titled The Monsters Trilogy in 2015. The upcoming film is based on this popular franchise.