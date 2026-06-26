You'll want to skip interval in 'Welcome to the Jungle'
What's the story
The fresh Bollywood film Welcome to the Jungle has introduced a novel concept by featuring a sequence immediately after the intermission slate. This unexpected twist is a departure from the popular trend of post-credit scenes, which have been widely adopted by filmmakers in recent years. So, in case you were thinking of taking a break during the interval, you might want to rethink the strategy. Here's what happens during the intermission. Spoilers ahead.
Scene details
What happens in the scene
As the word "Intermission" flashes on the screen, Akshay Kumar appears on the screen and is seen holding a popcorn bucket. He humorously informs the audience that a scene was shot for the film, but they couldn't find a suitable place for it. Hence, it was decided to show it after the interval slate. This is followed by a song Kyun featuring Kumar and Disha Patani.
Viewer reaction
'It led to a lot of laughter'
A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "It's an experiment which seems to have worked." The paid previews of the film took place on Thursday from 7:30pm onwards, and the response to this move has been good. "It led to a lot of laughter. Many viewers who had gotten up to rush for the washroom or grab snacks immediately sat down on hearing Kumar's message. They enjoyed the visuals of the song and then stepped out."
Distribution strategy
More about 'Welcome to the Jungle'
The trade source further revealed that cinemas were reportedly instructed by the distributors not to turn on the lights when the interval slate appears on screen and while Kyun plays. This strategy ensured that the surprise element remained intact and audiences experienced the sequence as intended by the makers. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, and Raveena Tandon, among others. The movie is running in theaters now.