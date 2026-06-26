You'll want to skip interval in 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Viewer reaction

'It led to a lot of laughter'

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "It's an experiment which seems to have worked." The paid previews of the film took place on Thursday from 7:30pm onwards, and the response to this move has been good. "It led to a lot of laughter. Many viewers who had gotten up to rush for the washroom or grab snacks immediately sat down on hearing Kumar's message. They enjoyed the visuals of the song and then stepped out."