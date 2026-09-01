When is AR Rahman's memoir coming out?
What's the story
Acclaimed music composer AR Rahman is set to release an intimate memoir titled Rahman: A Renaissance, in collaboration with writer Rupa Chakravarty. The book will provide readers with a glimpse into the life, music, and creative world of one of the most influential artists globally. Speaking about his decision to co-author the book, Rahman said it was an opportunity to share "some of the moments, influences and ideas that have shaped that journey." No release date has been announced yet.
Musical evolution
Tracing Rahman's journey
Rahman, known for his work in films like Roja, Bombay, Dil Se.., Lagaan, Swades, Rang De Basanti, and Rockstar, has been a part of Indian popular culture.
His international projects have further widened his artistic reach, with Slumdog Millionaire being a notable example.
In the memoir, he plans to explore how his challenges, aspirations, and faith have influenced his music.
Book details
More about the book
The memoir will delve into the influences and experiences that have shaped Rahman's journey as a musician.
"The challenges, aspirations, dilemmas and tests I go through, the brotherhood I experience, the psychological turmoil, and faith, they are all interconnected," he said, per Variety India.
"In some way, all of them become a part of the music I make. Through this book, I hope to share some of the moments, influences and ideas that have shaped that journey."