When is AR Rahman's memoir coming out?

Rahman, known for his work in films like Roja, Bombay, Dil Se.., Lagaan, Swades, Rang De Basanti, and Rockstar, has been a part of Indian popular culture.

His international projects have further widened his artistic reach, with Slumdog Millionaire being a notable example.

In the memoir, he plans to explore how his challenges, aspirations, and faith have influenced his music.