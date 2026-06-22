'Baby Do Die Do' trailer: Huma's guns do the talking 

Actor insights

How the film challenged the actors

Qureshi said, "Baby challenged me in ways I didn't expect. She doesn't rely on words, so every emotion had to come from within." Kher added that nobody in this film is exactly who they appear to be, making it fun for actors as every scene has another layer to it. Panday echoed similar sentiments, noting, "I've always believed the best thrillers are the ones that stay with you after they're over."