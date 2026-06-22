'Baby Do Die Do' trailer: Huma's guns do the talking
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of Baby Do Die Do, one of the most anticipated Hindi films of the year, was unveiled on Monday. The movie stars Huma Qureshi as India's first desi hitwoman, a deaf and mute woman with a mysterious past, who lets her guns do the talking. Directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem, it will hit theaters on July 3.
Trailer details
Trailer takes us on a journey of secrets and revenge
The trailer of Baby Do Die Do takes viewers into a world of secrets, betrayal, and revenge. Qureshi's character, Baby, is at the center of this web. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, and Rachit Singh along with Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah, and Himanshu Malik. Each character seems to be connected to Baby's journey in unexpected ways. The 2:22-minute clip promises substance, style, and a lot of sniper shots.
Creative insights
'It's original, it's emotional': Saleem
Director Samant revealed in a statement that their aim was to create a thriller that isn't loud but relies on suspense from people and emotions. He said, "Baby doesn't speak, but she's probably the most expressive character in the film." Producer Saleem added, "It's original, it's emotional and it keeps you guessing till the very end."
Actor insights
How the film challenged the actors
Qureshi said, "Baby challenged me in ways I didn't expect. She doesn't rely on words, so every emotion had to come from within." Kher added that nobody in this film is exactly who they appear to be, making it fun for actors as every scene has another layer to it. Panday echoed similar sentiments, noting, "I've always believed the best thrillers are the ones that stay with you after they're over."