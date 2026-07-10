Aamir Khan, Kabir Khan join hands for 'Silkyara 41'

Partner producer

'It is a story of hope, perseverance and collective determination'

Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, founder and CEO of Mind Blowing Films, also shared her excitement about the project. She said, "From the moment I learned about the Silkyara rescue, I knew this story belonged on the big screen." "It is a story of hope, perseverance and collective determination. To partner with Aamir Khan Productions on this project is truly special." More details about the cast and production partners will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, the IFFM will run from August 13-23.