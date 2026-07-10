Aamir Khan, Kabir Khan join hands for 'Silkyara 41'
What's the story
In a groundbreaking Indo-Australian collaboration, Aamir Khan Productions, Kabir Khan Films, and Mind Blowing Films have announced their joint venture titled Silkyara 41. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan and written by Australian screenwriter Andrew Anastasios. It is based on the 2023 Uttarakhand rescue mission at the Silkyara Tunnel and the efforts of tunneling expert Arnold Dix. Aamir Khan is producing. The project was announced at the curtain-raiser for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).
Film details
Film to focus on Dix's efforts
The film will chronicle the events of November 2023 when a tunnel collapse in Uttarakhand trapped 41 workers. Dix's leadership during this crisis will be a central focus of the narrative. In a statement, Aamir expressed his deep emotional connection to the story, calling it "a story of courage, resilience, ingenuity and humanity in the face of impossible odds."
Producer's perspective
'Celebrates international cooperation and the triumph of the human spirit'
Khan also emphasized the film's significance on a global scale, stating, "It feels fitting that today we announce this wonderful film to be created by our two countries and is based on a story that celebrates international cooperation and the triumph of the human spirit." Khan echoed these sentiments, highlighting the project's "deeply human dimension," the lives at stake, anxious families, and extraordinary individuals who made the rescue possible.
Partner producer
'It is a story of hope, perseverance and collective determination'
Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, founder and CEO of Mind Blowing Films, also shared her excitement about the project. She said, "From the moment I learned about the Silkyara rescue, I knew this story belonged on the big screen." "It is a story of hope, perseverance and collective determination. To partner with Aamir Khan Productions on this project is truly special." More details about the cast and production partners will be revealed soon. Meanwhile, the IFFM will run from August 13-23.