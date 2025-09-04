Is Fawad-Vaani's 'Aabeer Gulaal' getting an India release? 

Apart from Khan and Kapoor, Aabeer Gulaal boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon , Farida Jalal , Soni Razdan , Parmeet Sethi, and Rahul Vohra, among others. The film's IMDb page describes its plot as "Two wounded souls brought together by chance find solace in each other's company and gradually develop a profound connection that blossoms into love." It will reportedly be released on over 1,000 screens across 75 countries.

Career highlights

Khan's previous work in India

Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Khoobsurat, co-starring Sonam Kapoor. He rose to fame in India with his performances in films such as Kapoor & Sons and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, as well as the Pakistani television serials Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. However, his Instagram account has been blocked in India due to legal restrictions imposed by the Indian government on several Pakistani artists' accounts. Earlier, Sardaar Ji 3, starring Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, also skipped India.