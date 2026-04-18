'Aadu 3' hits 1L Kerala Day 30, India 51.07cr
Entertainment
Aadu 3, starring Jayasurya, is now wrapping up its theatrical run with just ₹1 lakh earned on Day 30 in Kerala.
The movie's Indian net collection stands at ₹51.07 crore, as it faces tough competition from new releases like Vaazha 2 and Mohiniyattam.
Overseas 61cr lifts 'Aadu 3' 120.06cr
Even though collections dropped in India, Aadu 3 found huge support overseas, earning ₹61 crore internationally and bringing its worldwide total to ₹120.06 crore.
Over half of its revenue came from outside India, showing the film's big global appeal.
Aadu 3 proves that sometimes international fans can make all the difference.