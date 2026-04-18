'Aadu 3' hits 1L Kerala Day 30, India 51.07cr

Overseas 61cr lifts 'Aadu 3' 120.06cr

Even though collections dropped in India, Aadu 3 found huge support overseas, earning ₹61 crore internationally and bringing its worldwide total to ₹120.06 crore.

Over half of its revenue came from outside India, showing the film's big global appeal.

Aadu 3 proves that sometimes international fans can make all the difference.