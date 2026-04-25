'Aadu 3' Malayalam fantasy comedy streams on ZEE5 May 1 Entertainment Apr 25, 2026

Aadu 3, the latest Malayalam fantasy-comedy, starts streaming on ZEE5 from May 1, 2026.

Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film follows Shaji Pappan and his quirky crew as they jump across timelines from 1790 to 2370 in search of "Star Dust" to fix some wild timeline glitches.

It's available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, so you can watch it your way.