'Aadu 3' Malayalam fantasy comedy streams on ZEE5 May 1
Entertainment
Aadu 3, the latest Malayalam fantasy-comedy, starts streaming on ZEE5 from May 1, 2026.
Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film follows Shaji Pappan and his quirky crew as they jump across timelines from 1790 to 2370 in search of "Star Dust" to fix some wild timeline glitches.
It's available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, so you can watch it your way.
'Aadu 3' cast crew IMDb 6.8
Jayasurya leads the cast alongside Vijay Baby, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, and Vinayakan.
With music by Shaan Rahman and Dwan Vincent plus editing by Lijo Paul, Aadu 3 hit theaters back in March and pulled a decent crowd, earning an IMDb rating of 6.8/10.
Planning to stream? Just make sure your ZEE5 subscription is active!