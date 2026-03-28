'Aadu 3' races past 100cr worldwide in 10 days Entertainment Mar 28, 2026

Aadu 3, the latest chapter in the popular comedy franchise, has raced past ₹100 crore worldwide in just 10 days.

Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film brings back Shaji Pappan and his gang for a wild time-travel adventure that jumps between past, present, and future.

While some viewers loved its quirky concept and humor, others felt it missed the mark on execution, but there's no denying its box office buzz.