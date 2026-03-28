'Aadu 3' races past 100cr worldwide in 10 days
Entertainment
Aadu 3, the latest chapter in the popular comedy franchise, has raced past ₹100 crore worldwide in just 10 days.
Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the film brings back Shaji Pappan and his gang for a wild time-travel adventure that jumps between past, present, and future.
While some viewers loved its quirky concept and humor, others felt it missed the mark on execution, but there's no denying its box office buzz.
'Aadu 3' 101.69cr worldwide 1.45-1.60cr daily
So far, Aadu 3 has collected ₹101.69 crore globally: ₹38.08 crore net from India (₹44.04 crore gross), plus a strong ₹57.65 crore from overseas fans.
Even into its second week, it's holding steady with around ₹1.45-₹1.60 crore per day (₹1.60 crore on Day eight and ₹1.45 crore on Day nine)—a solid run for this offbeat comedy!