'Aadu 3' to clash with 'Dhurandhar 2': Cast, plot, more

Cast and crew of the film

Jayasurya leads a packed cast: look out for Vijay Babu and Vinayakan also playing double roles.

Behind the scenes, you've got Akhil George (cinematography), Lijo Paul (editing), Shaan Rahman (music), and Dawn Vincent (background score).

An OTT partner has not yet been announced; the film is expected to arrive on a streaming platform after its theatrical run.

Aadu is streaming on JioHotstar, while Aadu 2 is available on YouTube!