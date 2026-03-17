'Aadu 3' to clash with 'Dhurandhar 2': Cast, plot, more
Aadu fans, it's almost time! The much-loved Malayalam comedy series returns with Aadu 3: One Last Ride Part 1, landing in theaters on March 19, 2026.
Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and starring Jayasurya in two roles, this sequel mixes up modern-day chaos with ancient royal drama.
Fun fact: it shares its release date with the Hindi thriller Dhurandhar 2.
Cast and crew of the film
Jayasurya leads a packed cast: look out for Vijay Babu and Vinayakan also playing double roles.
Behind the scenes, you've got Akhil George (cinematography), Lijo Paul (editing), Shaan Rahman (music), and Dawn Vincent (background score).
An OTT partner has not yet been announced; the film is expected to arrive on a streaming platform after its theatrical run.
Aadu is streaming on JioHotstar, while Aadu 2 is available on YouTube!