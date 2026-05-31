Aajakia backs 'Dhurandhar' as realistic Lyari crime portrayal, citing experience Entertainment May 31, 2026

Bollywood's Dhurandhar just got a big thumbs-up from Arif Aajakia, former mayor of Karachi's Jamshed Town.

At Talk Journalism, he said the film nails the gritty reality of Lyari's crime scene, something he knows firsthand.

"I was the mayor of a town in Karachi, elected mayor during the period when Dhurandhar was done. I was born and raised in Lyari, so I knew that everything shown was true," Aajakia shared.

He also talked about his roots in Junagadh, Gujarat, saying he feels Indian at heart despite living in Pakistan.

This makes his support for Dhurandhar's take on cross-border stories feel even more genuine.