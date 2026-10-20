'Aakhri Ride' thriller by Rajan and Parthasarthy releases October 31

Kashyap and Bala are putting their trust in these debut directors. Kashyap praised their unique storytelling style, saying he's excited to see how people react.

Bala called Rajan's earlier VFX work, "I was beyond excited to watch their short film. It is sharp, fun, quirky, and with a beating heart. So coming on board was a nanosecond decision a no-brainer."

Produced by Ranjan Singh, Vishesh Agrawal, Rajan EPK, and Kashyap himself, this one's got some serious creative backing.