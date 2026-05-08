'Aakhri Sawal' trailer: Sanjay's RSS professor takes on leftist student 

The film explores alleged conspiracies, political tensions, and unanswered questions surrounding the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), including its purported role in Mahatma Gandhi 's assassination, the Babri Masjid demolition, and 1975's Emergency. Dutt plays the role of a professor who defends RSS against a leftist student. What begins as a college debate gains momentum and becomes TV news fodder. The movie also marks Sameera Reddy's return.

Accessibility efforts

Film will be released with sign language

Aakhri Sawal will be the first Hindi film to feature integrated Indian Sign Language for deaf audiences. The makers are also working on making the film more accessible for visually impaired viewers. This initiative is a part of their effort to reach a wider audience and ensure that everyone can enjoy the film. The movie, which was originally slated to release on May 8, has now been pushed to May 15.