Is Aamir-Ashutosh's next about 1952 India-Pakistan Test series?
What's the story
Aamir Khan is set to collaborate with his Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker for a new period sports drama, reported Variety. The film will be based on the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series and is not a biopic of legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath, as previously speculated. Instead, it will be an exploration of friendship, rivalry, and national pride through the lens of cricket. The film is reportedly expected to be officially announced on June 15, marking the 25th anniversary of Lagaan.
Role details
Khan to undergo physical transformation for the role
Khan will reportedly play Amarnath, the first captain of independent India who led the team in the 1952 series. The actor is said to be preparing for this role and will undergo a physical transformation. The film is likely to have a large ensemble cast, but details are under wraps for now. It will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidwani under their Excel Entertainment banner.
Production progress
Script and shoot details
The script for the untitled film has been locked, and Khan has reportedly given a formal go-ahead to start pre-production. The team is expected to begin location scouting soon, with plans to start shooting around November-December 2026. Despite the cricket backdrop of their new project, it will reportedly be different from Lagaan in terms of tone and storytelling.
Cricketing history
India-Pakistan Test series of 1952
The first-ever India-Pakistan Test series was played between October and December 1952. It consisted of five test matches, with India winning by 2-1 and the other two ending in a draw. This series marked the beginning of a long-standing cricketing rivalry between the two nations, which continues to attract immense attention from fans. To date, India and Pakistan have played 59 Test matches against each other.