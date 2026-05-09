Is Aamir-Ashutosh's next about 1952 India-Pakistan Test series?

Aamir Khan is set to collaborate with his Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker for a new period sports drama, reported Variety. The film will be based on the historic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series and is not a biopic of legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath, as previously speculated. Instead, it will be an exploration of friendship, rivalry, and national pride through the lens of cricket. The film is reportedly expected to be officially announced on June 15, marking the 25th anniversary of Lagaan.

Role details Khan to undergo physical transformation for the role Khan will reportedly play Amarnath, the first captain of independent India who led the team in the 1952 series. The actor is said to be preparing for this role and will undergo a physical transformation. The film is likely to have a large ensemble cast, but details are under wraps for now. It will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidwani under their Excel Entertainment banner.

Production progress Script and shoot details The script for the untitled film has been locked, and Khan has reportedly given a formal go-ahead to start pre-production. The team is expected to begin location scouting soon, with plans to start shooting around November-December 2026. Despite the cricket backdrop of their new project, it will reportedly be different from Lagaan in terms of tone and storytelling.

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