Aamir to lead film adaptation of Mansoor Khan's novel 'One'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is set to begin work on the screenplay of One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth with his cousin and filmmaker Mansoor Khan. The duo will be adapting the 147-page novel into a film, reported Mid-Day. Khan is likely to play Abhay, a genetic engineer on the run, in this adaptation.

The movie Khan has loved the 'themes' of the novel A source told the outlet, "Aamir will step into the role of Abhay in the story. While he loved the themes and existential crises depicted in the book, from environmental degradation to sustainability, he felt that the screenplay could be a challenge, given how the plot and the two lead characters are written." "This month, Aamir will head to Coonoor, where Mansoor lives. Together, they will develop the script."

Book synopsis What is 'One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth' about? One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth, written by Mansoor, delves into the philosophical aspects of human existence. It tells the story of a young man who goes on a quest to discover the truth about life and death. The novel was first published in 1995 and has since been translated into several languages.

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