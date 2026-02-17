Aamir Khan mediating between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment

Aamir Khan is trying to sort things out between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment after Ranveer suddenly left Don 3. Excel wants ₹40cr from him for pre-production losses, and meetings were held at Aamir's Mumbai home to find a solution.

The ongoing legal battle Ranveer says Excel was unprofessional, didn't have a proper script, and Farhan Akhtar wasn't really present as director—plus, he felt other projects got more attention.

On the flip side, Excel claims Ranveer okayed scripts but wanted to renegotiate after his film Dhurandhar did well.

Producers Guild is now involved in the matter The Producers Guild has held recent meetings (date not specified in the source) with big names like Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ramesh Taurani joining in.

The Producers Guild is set to convene a meeting to try to resolve the issue; the source does not specify a timetable or mention escalation to CINTAA.