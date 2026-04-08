Aamir Khan Productions releases romantic 'Konichiwa' from 'Ek Din'
Entertainment
Aamir Khan Productions just released Konichiwa, a fresh romantic track from their upcoming movie Ek Din.
The film stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, and takes viewers to scenic Japan for its love story.
'Ek Din' reunites Khans May 1
Ek Din brings Aamir and Mansoor Khan back together after classics like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.
Directed by Sunil Pandey, the film promises heartfelt vibes and is hitting theaters on May 1, 2026.
If you're into romance with a global twist, this one's worth keeping an eye on!