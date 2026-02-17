Aamir mediating between Ranveer, Excel? Producers spotted at actor's home

Just a few days ago, several top producers and studio heads were spotted leaving Aamir Khan 's Mumbai residence. This unexpected gathering sparked speculation about a potential collaboration or something bigger. Among those who attended the meeting were Sajid Nadiadwala (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), Ektaa Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms Joint Managing Director), Karan Johar (Dharma Productions), Zoya Akhtar (Tiger Baby Films co-founder), Excel Entertainment co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, and Punit Goenka (Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO).

Mediation meeting 'The two have had some unresolved issues...' A source told Hindustan Times, "Aamir is trying to resolve the issues between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment." "The two have had some unresolved issues, which have caught the eye. The meetings at his place are for the same." Notably, a major dispute had arisen between Singh and Akhtar's production house after Singh's exit from the much-anticipated film Don 3.

Dispute details Producers Guild of India had stepped in to mediate dispute The Producers Guild of India had stepped in to mediate the dispute. The main issue is Excel Entertainment's demand for ₹40 crore from Singh as compensation for scheduling delays, pre-production costs, and related losses. Although Excel maintains that extensive groundwork was carried out with Singh's consent, he reportedly exited the project due to dissatisfaction with the script and concerns over what he perceived as unprofessional handling of the production.

