Aamir Khan reveals he hasn't seen 'Dhurandhar' series

Why 'Dhurandhar' isn't on Khan's watchlist

Khan grew up watching old black-and-white classics on Doordarshan and quickly developed a love for reading, which still sticks with him.

After age 16, his film-watching reduced significantly. Even now, he rarely watches his own films after they're done, focusing more on creating than consuming.

Still, he keeps an ear out for what's new (he's heard good things about a recent Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar film) even if he doesn't rush to see them himself.