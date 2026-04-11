Inside Aamir Khan's unique marketing strategy for 'Ek Din'

In a surprising move, the makers of Ek Din , starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi , opened advance bookings for the film 39 days before its release on May 1, reported Bollywood Hungama. This unusual strategy surprised many moviegoers who noticed it on March 23 through ticket-booking apps. Initially thought to be a technical glitch due to its timing, it was soon confirmed that this was a deliberate decision by the makers. Here's more about this unique move.

Wide reach 'Ek Din' tickets available in almost 20 cities A survey by the outlet revealed that tickets for Ek Din are currently available in almost 20 cities across India. However, only one show has been opened so far in all cinemas. The capital region of Delhi-NCR leads with advance bookings across 24 screens, followed by Mumbai with 11 screens. Chandigarh and Pune have three theaters each offering tickets.

Unexpected success Raipur, Ahmedabad, Gorakhpur lead ticket sales Despite the early start to advance sales and Ek Din not being a front-loaded film, the response has been surprisingly positive. The film seems to appeal more to an urban multiplex audience but has also piqued interest in B centers. The biggest surprise came from Raipur where 46 tickets were sold at PVR City Center by 8:00am on April 11. PVR Palladium Mall Ahmedabad﻿ followed with 37 tickets sold, while Inox Orion Mall Gorakhpur sold 18 tickets.

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