'Very special day': Aamir Khan confirms wedding to Gauri Spratt
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Gauri Spratt on Sunday, July 5. The announcement was made during a media interaction at the screening of Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro. The actor revealed that the wedding will be an intimate affair, attended by close family members and friends.
Wedding details
'It's going to be a very small ceremony'
Khan said, "Haan meri shaadi ho rahi hai July 5 ko aur bahut hi choti shaadi hai, ghar mein hi kar rahe hain (Yes, I'm getting married on July 5. It's going to be a very intimate wedding and we're having it at home)." "July 5 is a very special day for us. It will be a small ceremony with just our families and a few close friends."
Blessings sought
Khan asked for everyone's good wishes
Khan further asked for everyone's good wishes as he embarks on this new chapter. He said, "Please give us your blessings and pray that we stay happy and have a wonderful journey together." "It's going to be a very small, intimate affair at home with only our families and a few old friends from our childhood in attendance."
Love story
Their love story has spanned nearly 25 years
Khan and Spratt's love story started almost 25 years ago when they first met. Although they lost contact for a while, they met again after several years. Their friendship soon turned into a romantic relationship. Khan introduced Spratt as his girlfriend during his 60th birthday celebrations. Meanwhile, this will be Khan's third marriage.
Family background
Khan's previous marriages
Khan was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, with whom he has two children, Junaid and Ira. The couple divorced in 2002. He then married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, but they announced their separation in 2021 after 16 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan.