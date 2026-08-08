'KBC 18': Aamir, Sunny banter with Amitabh in new promo

In the promo, Khan asks Bachchan, "Aapne kaha hai apne promo mein, sochna padega, btaa dijiye sir kya sochna padega?" (You said in the promo, 'Sochna padega.' Sir, please tell us what we will have to think about.)

To this, Bachchan humorously responds that looking at him won't benefit them.

The banter continues with Bachchan saying it's not going to be easy and Khan agreeing that they will definitely have to think more.