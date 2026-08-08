'KBC 18': Aamir, Sunny banter with Amitabh in new promo
What's the story
Amitabh Bachchan is returning to host the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The makers have teased a tougher new season with the tagline "Is baar sochna padega." In a recent promo, Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol are seen quizzing Bachchan about this theme. The duo will be promoting their upcoming film Batwara 1947 on KBC.
Promo details
See the glimpse of the witty exchange
In the promo, Khan asks Bachchan, "Aapne kaha hai apne promo mein, sochna padega, btaa dijiye sir kya sochna padega?" (You said in the promo, 'Sochna padega.' Sir, please tell us what we will have to think about.)
To this, Bachchan humorously responds that looking at him won't benefit them.
The banter continues with Bachchan saying it's not going to be easy and Khan agreeing that they will definitely have to think more.
First appearance
'Batwara 1947' and 'KBC' collaboration
This will be Deol's first appearance on KBC.
His upcoming film, Batwara 1947, is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Khan under Aamir Khan Productions.
It is set in Lahore during the 1947 Partition of India and the division of Punjab.
It also stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal, among others.
Meanwhile, KBC will premiere on August 10 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.