Aamir Khan says son Junaid has 'made his own career'

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan recently revealed that he does not read scripts for his elder son Junaid Khan . Speaking to comedian-actor Kapil Sharma , the actor said that Junaid is carving his own path in the industry without seeking his help. "No, I don't read Junaid's scripts. He doesn't even want me to interfere in his career," Khan said.

Career path Junaid trained and auditioned independently Khan shared how Junaid trained and auditioned independently, without any help from him. "He went to Los Angeles to learn theater. He studied there for two years and did plays for a year," Khan said. "Then he came back and started a theater in Bombay. He used to go to auditions for casting directors."

Debut revelation How Khan learned about 'Maharaj' Khan revealed that he learned about Junaid's debut project, Maharaj, from Aditya Chopra. He recalled, "One day, I got a call from Aditya Chopra. He said that he is taking Junaid in a film, Maharaj." "I got to know about this film from the outside. He did a good job. So he made his own career." "Actually, to be honest, as a father, he didn't let me do anything. He never took anything from me."

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