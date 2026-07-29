Why Aanand L Rai isn't part of 'Tumbbad 2'
What's the story
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who produced the acclaimed horror-thriller Tumbbad, has revealed why he isn't associated with the upcoming prequel. The first part, which starred Sohum Shah, became a cult classic over time despite not receiving much love upon its initial release. The prequel, also led by Shah, is set to be released on December 3, 2027. Stars Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have joined the second film.
Quote
'What you want is a certain kind of freedom...'
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rai said, "For some reason nahin, aur wo creative reasons hain. What you want is a certain kind of freedom to make decisions when you are creating something." "Tumbbad is a fantastic film but I felt like mere liye, wo kahani jitni khoobsurat hoke wahaan pahuchi hui thi, main uske aage nahin jana chah raha tha." "But all the best to the team who is making it now. They will make a great film..."
Future plans
Rai on his next directorial
Rai, who recently won a National Award for his documentary Statue Of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek, said the honor won't change his approach to work.
He added that he will begin work on his next directorial in 2027 with a planned release in late 2027/2028.
"We need to learn more in the non-feature category. It's a different form of storytelling and the filmmakers in our industry need to learn a lot more when it comes to this form," he said.