Why Aanand L Rai isn't part of 'Tumbbad 2' 

Rai, who recently won a National Award for his documentary Statue Of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek, said the honor won't change his approach to work.

He added that he will begin work on his next directorial in 2027 with a planned release in late 2027/2028.

"We need to learn more in the non-feature category. It's a different form of storytelling and the filmmakers in our industry need to learn a lot more when it comes to this form," he said.