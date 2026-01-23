'Part of life': Aanand L Rai responds to Eros's lawsuit

Director Aanand L Rai has downplayed the significance of the ₹84 crore lawsuit filed by Eros International Media Ltd , accusing him of intellectual property violations concerning his 2013 film Raanjhanaa. Speaking to NDTV, he said such disputes are common in the film industry and should be left for lawyers to handle. "These are part of life. When you step into business, such things keep happening," he said. The case will be heard by the Bombay High Court.

Rai's statement 'Anyone can say anything about anything at any time' Rai added, "I don't even know why, how, or from where this has come." "But I think it is a legal matter, so let the legal people handle it." "There is a lawyer on their side, and a lawyer from here will respond too." "I don't think it has any meaning. Anyone can say anything about anything at any time."

Lawsuit details Eros's allegations against Rai and his production banner Eros has accused Rai and his production company, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, of misusing Raanjhanaa's intellectual property in the promotion of Tere Ishk Mein, which was released in November 2025. The company claims exclusive rights to Raanjhanaa's copyright, registered trademarks, dialogues, characters, as well as its sequel and remake rights. It alleges these elements were used without permission to imply a creative link between the two films.

